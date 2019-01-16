ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say an Atlanta police officer shot and killed a man accused of stealing an unmarked police vehicle at a gas station.
Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Nelly Miles tells news outlets that a plainclothes officer was pumping gas in southwest Atlanta on Tuesday night when a man jumped into the driver’s seat of the city-issued car.
The officer confronted the man, and fired shots at him. The suspect drove off, but then crashed into two other vehicles. He was found dead inside the car.
The GBI says there was no indication the suspect was armed. The officer was not shot.
It’s unclear whether the officer was on duty. No identities have been released.