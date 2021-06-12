AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Officials in Texas say at least nine people have been injured following a shooting Saturday morning in downtown Austin.

Police said in a tweet that multiple victims had injuries. The Austin-Travis County EMS said in a series of tweets that at least 12 patients had received treatment or been transported to local hospitals.

It was unknown how many of the injuries may have been gunshot wounds.

It was unclear what sparked the shooting. Police have not announced any suspects or arrests.