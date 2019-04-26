DALLAS (AP) — Court records show Dallas County prosecutors have dismissed at least nine cases that were investigated by the former white Dallas police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black man in his own apartment.

A grand jury indicted Amber Guyger on a murder charge in November, nearly three months after she fatally shot Botham Jean on Sept. 6.

The Dallas Morning News reports that records indicate one county prosecutor asked that their case be dismissed because Guyger had been accused of “murdering an innocent man in his own home.”

Four of the dismissed cases pertained to Guyger and another officer apprehending two men during a January 2018 traffic stop. Most of the dismissed cases involved drug charges.

Guyger is scheduled to go on trial for murder in September.

