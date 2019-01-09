CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — The Harrison, West Virginia, Board of Education has voted to allow the conditional return of a high school assistant principal accused of harassing a transgender student.

The Exponent Telegram reports the board voted Tuesday to allow Liberty High School Assistant Principal Lee Livengood to return to his role next month if he meets a set of undisclosed requirements.

Fifteen-year-old student Michael Critchfield has said that Livengood harassed him in a school bathroom in November and ordered him to use the urinal before saying, “You freak me out.”

Livengood was suspended with pay on Dec. 18 for four days before the school’s holiday break. The board also voted Tuesday that he remain suspended without pay until February.

Superintendent Mark Manchin says board personnel will undergo training to prevent similar incidents.

