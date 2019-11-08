TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A homeowners association in Alaska is seeking to foreclose on a condominium owned by Republican Kansas Rep. Steve Watkins.

The lawsuit alleges the first-term congressman owes the Loch Ness Manor Condominium Association $1,535 as of Oct. 1.

Watkins did not immediately comment.

The complaint was filed Oct. 22. It seeks judicial foreclosure and sale of his property in Eagle River, outside of Anchorage.

Watkins’ 2018 financial disclosure form shows he owns two rental homes in Alaska. He also claimed a liability of more than $50,000 to the Alaska Homeowners Association due to an earthquake.

Watkins pegged the value of his Eagle River condo at between $100,001 and $250,000. He reported receiving between $5,000 and $15,000 in rental income from it in 2018.