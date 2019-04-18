CLEVELAND (AP) — An associate warden and two corrections officers at a troubled county jail in Cleveland have been indicted less than two weeks after five other guards were charged with various offenses.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Thursday that Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County associate warden Eric Ivey is charged with tampering with evidence for ordering a guard to turn off his body camera during an August 2018 emergency where an inmate died. He’s also charged with lying to investigators about what happened that day.

Yost says one guard is charged with felonious assault for repeatedly striking a prisoner in the head in February 2018 and causing injuries requiring surgery. The other guard is accused of stopping a nurse from caring for the prisoner.

Court records don’t indicate whether Ivey has an attorney.