BEIJING (AP) — Asia is welcoming the lunar year of the pig with visits to temples, family banquets and the world’s biggest travel spree.
The streets of Beijing and other major Chinese cities were quiet and empty Tuesday after millions of people left to visit relatives or travel abroad during the year’s biggest family holiday.
Families gathered at home for multigenerational banquets. Shops, companies and government offices closed for the week.
In Hong Kong, worshippers stood in line for hours at the Wong Tai Sin Temple to welcome the lunar new year by lighting incense.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Speed limit on the autobahn? Over my dead body, many Germans say
- Hershey's says it's fixing its Kisses
- Trump's demand for a border wall shut down the government. At the same time, his company was firing undocumented workers.
- Blackface scandal spotlights deeply embedded racism in US
- Belarusian model: I gave info on Trump to Russian tycoon VIEW
China’s railway ministry forecast mainland travelers would make 413 million trips during the three-week period around the holiday.