JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Two people who were members of a white supremacist prison gang were sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for their role in the attempted killing of an inmate while they were incarcerated at a Mississippi prison, federal prosecutors said.

In 2017, Aaron Rentfrow, an Indiana man, is alleged to have beaten and stabbed someone at a U.S. Penitentiary in Yazoo City, Mississippi to earn membership into the Aryan Circle. William Glenn Chunn, of Texas, who was one of the gang’s five highest-ranking leaders in the nation, ordered the attack because he believed the victim was homosexual, according to a Justice Department news release.

The victim suffered severe injuries from the attack.

Prosecutors said the Aryan Circle is a “race-based and violent prison gang with members operating throughout the country, both inside and outside of prisons.”

Chunn and Rentfrow were convicted Oct. 3 in the attempted killing. Chunn was previously convicted in a Texas federal court of racketeering conspiracy and sentenced to life in prison for separate crimes.

Chunn’s attorney, Sidney Lampton, declined to comment on his behalf. An attorney for Rentfrow could not immediately be reached for comment.