THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Arsonists targeted two vehicles owned by Turkish nationals, one of them a diplomat, in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki early Monday, destroying the cars and damaging another four.

Police said the arsonists struck in the pre-dawn hours, pouring flammable liquid over the two cars. One is owned by a diplomat working at the Turkish consulate, the other by a Turkish national employed at an international financial institution headquartered in Thessaloniki.

The Foreign Ministry condemned the attacks, describing them as “unacceptable and irresponsible” acts which “are contrary to the values and principles of Greek political civilization and will not achieve their aim.”

Another four private cars parked nearby were severely damaged in the attack. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.