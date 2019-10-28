WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Authorities in Micronesia said Monday they arrested suspects in the slaying of an American prosecutor who was working as acting attorney general of the state of Yap in the Pacific nation.

Yap Gov. Henry S. Falan announced the arrests on the state’s website. No names were released.

Authorities said prosecutor Rachelle Bergeron was fatally shot Oct. 14 after returning home from a run. Her friends believe her killing was tied to her work, which including being part of a human-trafficking task force.

Bergeron was from Wisconsin and first moved to Yap in 2015 to take a job as assistant attorney general.

Falan said in a statement that officials “will keep the public informed at the appropriate time as the court case moves ahead.”

___

This story has been corrected to reflect that Bergeron was shot on Oct. 14, not last week.