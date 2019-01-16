DALLAS (AP) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a former Texas priest accused of molesting teenagers more than a decade ago after a new alleged victim came forward.

Edmundo Paredes is believed to have fled Texas after sexual assault allegations involving three teenagers were made public in August. The Dallas Morning News reports that Dallas Catholic Diocese officials have said they believe Paredes may have returned to his native Philippines.

The newspaper reports that an arrest warrant was issued last week after a fourth potential victim came forward. Police say the warrant is for the offense of sexual assault of a child.

All 15 Catholic dioceses in Texas are expected release by the end of the month the names of clergy who have been “credibly accused” of sexual abusing minors.