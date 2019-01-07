TORRANCE, Calif. (AP) — Police said Monday they’ve made an arrest following a shooting that killed three men and injured four others during a brawl at a popular Los Angeles-area bowling alley and karaoke bar.

Torrance police Sgt. Ronald Harris confirmed the arrest but declined to release further details until a 4 p.m. PST news conference.

Shots rang out at Gable House Bowl in the city of Torrance on Friday night, sending people screaming and running for their lives. Video showed groups of people involved in a fight ahead of the shooting.

Officers responding to 911 calls found seven people with gunshot wounds. Three men were pronounced dead at the scene, two were taken to the hospital and two others “opted to seek their own medical attention,” Harris said.

Police haven’t released details about what led to the shooting but witnesses say it stemmed from the fight.

Friends and relatives of the victims held a candlelight vigil Saturday night in the parking lot of the bowling alley. A memorial with photos and flowers was also set up at the site.

Dwayne Edwards of Los Angeles said his nephew called him to tell him his 28-year-old son, Astin Edwards, was among those killed. His nephew told him his son was trying to break up a fight when a gunman “just started unloading.”

“I’m thinking this is a dream and I’ll wake up,” the 60-year-old Edwards told the Orange County Register. “He was a good kid. I don’t understand it.”

Anglean Hubbard told KABC-TV that her 28-year-old son, Robert Meekins, also died while trying to break up the fight. She said Meekins and Astin Edwards were close.

“I know he probably jumped in and helped Astin and whoever he was with … but I don’t think my son deserves to die,” Hubbard said.

Latrice Dumas identified the third victim as her brother, 20-year-old Michael Radford.

“He was happy. He was always a protector,” Dumas told the Torrance Daily Breeze newspaper. “He was trying to protect others.”