TORRANCE, Calif. (AP) — Police say they’ve made an arrest following a shooting that killed three men and injured four others during a brawl at a popular Los Angeles-area bowling alley and karaoke bar.

Torrance police Sgt. Ronald Harris confirmed an arrest Monday but declined to release further details until a 4 p.m. PST news conference.

Shots rang out at Gable House Bowl in the city of Torrance on Friday night. Video showed groups of people involved in a fight as the shooting broke out.

Officers responding to 911 calls found seven people with gunshot wounds. Three men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police haven’t released details about what led to the shooting but witnesses say it stemmed from the fight.