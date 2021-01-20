WASHINGTON — Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy resigned Wednesday, he said in a letter to the military’s largest branch, capping a term of tumultuous moments that ended with the unprecedented use of the National Guard at home.

His departure also comes amid questions about his role in readying National Guard troops to respond to the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, and about whether delays contributed to the disastrous outcome. His responsibilities included overseeing the use of Guard members in the District.

McCarthy’s resignation ends speculation about whether the incoming Biden administration may have retained him for further service. McCarthy, a former Army Ranger who served in combat, was one of a handful of early Trump appointees to reach the end of the administration.

“When I was a young officer, I bought into an oath that I would never fail my comrades and continue to believe in that same oath today,” he wrote in the letter.

But his legacy will remain mixed, defense analysts and military experts have said.

His efforts to modernize the force against foes such as China and Russia were overshadowed last year by a wave of deaths and disappearances at Fort Hood and a show of force involving two National Guard helicopters flying low over protesters in Washington.

McCarthy also oversaw a tremendous activation of the National Guardsmen last year.

Troops deployed by the thousands for coronavirus-related missions, to help quell civil unrest and to help fight fierce wildfires that tore along the West Coast. It was the largest mobilization of the Guard since World War II.

John E. Whitley, head of Army financial management, will be the Army’s acting secretary, a defense official said, until the position is filled by the incoming administration.