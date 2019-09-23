KILLEEN, Texas (AP) — The U.S. Army is not publicly releasing its full investigation into a 2016 training accident at a Texas military post that left nine people dead.

Eight soldiers and a West Point cadet died when their vehicle overturned while crossing Fort Hood’s Owl Creek during a flash flood on June 2, 2016.

The Killeen Daily Herald reported Saturday that the Army released its investigation report following an open records request. But the Army redacted over 14 pages of text, leaving unanswered the question of who was at fault.

A letter from the Army to the newspaper justified the redactions, saying they protect “the deliberations of safety board members.”

Kameron Robinson is a survivor of the training. He says families and survivors will never know if the report determined responsibility.

___

Information from: Killeen Daily Herald, http://www.kdhnews.com