MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole after pleading guilty Tuesday to capital murder for the stabbing death of his estranged wife, which was captured on surveillance video.

Prosecutors say 44-year-old Rick Headley went to a store on March 13, 2018, in Mountain Home where his estranged wife, Kirstie Headley, worked and dragged her out of the building. According to court records, Headley then stabbed his wife several times, and the attack was recorded by the store’s surveillance cameras.

Kirstie Headley was taken to a hospital and died a short time later.

The Baxter Bulletin reports that Kirstie Headley had taken a protection order against her estranged husband. Prosecutors had been seeking the death penalty had the case gone to trial.