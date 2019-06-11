LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The family of a former Arkansas lawmaker whose body was found at her home last week say they’re saddened and angered by her death, and are confident authorities are using all their resources to solve her killing.

Dozens of Arkansas lawmakers and others gathered at the state Capitol on Tuesday to remember former state Sen. Linda Collins, whose death is being investigated as a homicide. The body of Collins, who went by Collins-Smith in the Legislature, was found June 4 outside her home in Pocahontas, about 130 miles (210 kilometers) northeast of Little Rock.

Police have not named a suspect or announced an arrest in Collins’ death.

The statement was released by Collins’ two adult children and her father. Collins’ funeral is scheduled for Saturday morning in Pocahontas.