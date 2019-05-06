LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A spokesman for the Arkansas Department of Corrections says none of the state prison officers who posted selfies online with captions joking about solitary confinement and sexual conduct with inmates have lost their jobs.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the employees made posts in a private Facebook group, which lists over 30,000 members in the U.S.

They were taking part in a #FeelingCute challenge in which uniformed guards post selfies and describe what they’ll do during their shifts. Last month, four Texas prison guards were fired and two resigned over their #FeelingCute posts.

In one post, two women wearing what appear to be Arkansas prison worker uniforms make suggestive comments about the inmates. The woman who posted the photo indicates she’s a Jefferson County employee.

___

Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com