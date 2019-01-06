PHOENIX (AP) — A Phoenix woman accused of stalking a man met on a dating site and sending him more than 65,000 text messages apparently sent more than twice that many.
The Arizona Republic reported that Jacqueline Ades sent a man more than 159,000 text messages — some of which were threatening — over the course of nearly 10 months.
The newspaper said the information was obtained in police documents via a public records request.
Police say Ades began threatening the man after Paradise Valley officers escorted her off his property in July 2017. One text read: “I’d make sushi outta ur kidneys n chopsticks outta ur hand bones.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- French find "Ratatouille" ever so palatable
- Police: Armed Uber driver held man in crashes at gunpoint
- Police investigate sexual-assault accusations after woman in vegetative state gives birth
- 'World's oldest woman' was 122 when she died; 1 researcher says she was lying about age
- Rep. Rashida Tlaib profanely promises to impeach Trump, and she's not sorry
Ades has pleaded not guilty to charges of stalking and criminal trespassing. Her trial is scheduled to begin next month.
___
Information from: The Arizona Republic, http://www.azcentral.com