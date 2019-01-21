TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in a Phoenix suburb say they’ll re-interview witnesses and victims in the fatal shooting of a teenage boy by an officer investigating a vehicle break-in.
The statement comes after the Arizona Republic reported the truck owner told the newspaper that the police description of what happened Jan. 15 isn’t accurate.
The Tempe Police Department has said 14-year-old Antonio Arce was carrying a replica handgun he stole from the truck when he was shot.
The truck’s owner, Lou Silvas, says neither of the two replica guns in his truck had been disturbed.
Police spokesman Ronald Elcock said Monday that some statements in the newspaper are in direct conflict with body camera footage, evidence and statements given to detectives the day of the shooting.
Police say they’ll re-interview people to resolve discrepancies.