PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona lawmakers are expected to begin the process of repealing a 1991 law that bars HIV and AIDS instruction that “promotes a homosexual lifestyle” following the filing of a lawsuit by LGBT groups.

Wednesday’s planned action in the state House comes a day after Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich declined to join in defending the suit filed last month against the state’s Board of Education and schools chief.

The 1991 law also prohibits HIV and AIDS instruction that “portrays homosexuality as a positive alternative lifestyle” or “suggests that some methods of sex are safe methods of homosexual sex.”

The lawsuit says the law stigmatizes lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender students and is discriminatory.

Republican state Rep. T.J. Shope plans to carry the repeal and calls the 1991 law “antiquated.”