BERLIN (AP) — Rafael Mariano Grossi of Argentina has been chosen as the new head of the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog, succeeding the late Yukiya Amano.

Russia’s ambassador to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, tweeted Tuesday that the International Atomic Energy Agency’s board of governors selected Grossi as its new director general.

Grossi is Argentina’s ambassador to the Vienna-based IAEA.

Three other candidates were nominated for the job: Cornel Feruta of Romania, its chief coordinator under Amano and the acting director general since his death; Marta Ziakova of Slovakia; and Lassina Zerbo of Burkina Faso.

Amano died in July.