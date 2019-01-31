HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The extreme weather that shuttered schools across a swath of the United States this week also spurred debates over when such calls are appropriate.
Superintendents said they try to weigh the needs of the entire district when considering whether to close school. But they are also looking out for the most vulnerable, especially those who may rely on schools for meals and other assistance.
Kentucky Republican Gov. Matt Bevin said he was being slightly facetious when he told a radio station that districts closing schools for cold weather might be getting “soft.”
In the debate touched off by his comments, many have pointed to the class divide between working parents who are inconvenienced by delays and poorer families that might not have a car to bring their children to school.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Polar blast envelops Midwest, strains aging infrastructure WATCH
- Surprise arrival of Russia plane to Venezuela fuels intrigue
- James Ingram, a hitmaking voice of ’80s R&B, is dead at 66
- Iowa Sen. Ernst denies allegation of affair with soldier
- AP FACT CHECK: Global warming hasn't gone away despite cold