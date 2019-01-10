PHOENIX (AP) — Court documents show an Arizona woman in a vegetative state who was sexually assaulted and had a baby received a medical exam nearly nine months before giving birth.
The 29-year-old woman’s mother and legal guardian submitted an annual report as required by state law that included results of a physical done April 16.
The report says the doctor who examined her at the long-term care facility where she lives found “no change” in her health. The doctor wrote the exam was external only.
The woman delivered the baby Dec. 29.
Doctors in fetal medicine say it’s possible there might not be extreme outward signs of pregnancy if the mother is in a vegetative state.
Phoenix police are gathering DNA samples from the facility’s male staffers as part of the investigation.