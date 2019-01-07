Share story

By
The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The apparent suicide of a Nevada death-row inmate who had tried several times to kill himself after his execution was postponed is sparking second-guessing about his treatment and the death penalty itself.

A prison spokeswoman said Monday that 48-year-old Scott Raymond Dozier (DOH’-sher) wasn’t on suicide watch when he was found dead Saturday in his cell at Ely (EE’-lee) State Prison. He was housed alone.

White Pine County Sheriff-Coroner Scott Henriod (HEN’-royd) says there’s no evidence of foul play.

Dozier was a twice-convicted murderer who declared he wanted to die. But he let lawyers challenge an untried three-drug combination that Nevada planned to use for his lethal injection.

Drug companies also sued to block use of their products in an execution.

Defense attorney Scott Coffee compares Dozier’s case to mental torture.

