RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The new election in a North Carolina congressional district required after last year’s contest was deemed tainted by a Republican political operative’s ballot collection efforts is expected to cost taxpayers more than $1.2 million.

The state elections board said Friday the 9th congressional district contest now headed toward a 10-candidate Republican primary contest in May could top $1.7 million if no candidate gets more than 30 percent of the vote.

North Carolina legislators in December required a new primary in the event that the state elections board ordered a new election. The elections board decided unanimously last month a new contest was needed.

Union County Commissioner and Republican congressional candidate Stony Rushing says he’s going to ask the state legislature to reimburse his county for the re-do election.