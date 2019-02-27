HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — The Vietnamese capital was buzzing Wednesday as the city prepared for a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

It was a carnival-like atmosphere on many streets in Hanoi, with vendors hawking T-shirts and other items commemorating the meeting.

Amid the fanfare and flags, however, there was a heavy security presence, underscoring the seriousness of the issues at stake when the leaders finally get down to talking.

