HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — The summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ended without an agreement in Hanoi.
After the second day of talks , Trump told reporters that the North demanded a full removal of U.S.-led sanctions in exchange for the shuttering of the Yongbyon nuclear facility. The U.S. wasn’t willing to make a deal without the North committing to giving up its secretive nuclear facilities outside Yongbyon as well as its missile and warheads program.
Trump said that the summit ended on a good note but that there are no current plans for a third meeting.
Follow all of AP’s summit coverage at https://apnews.com/Trump-KimSummit