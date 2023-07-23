CALEXICO, Calif. (AP) — People withered in blistering heat on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border, where temperatures hit a scorching highs this week and many got little relief from the sun.

Maribel Padilla, part of the Brown Bag Coalition, met up with people who are homeless and particularly vulnerable to the heat in Calexico, on the border between Mexico and California, where temperatures hit 113 degrees Fahrenheit (45 degrees Celsius). She provided them with a cold, wet towel, and some refreshments to give them respite. Many placed the towels over the heads to shield themselves and rehydrated with cool bottles of water.

Just across the border in Mexicali, Mexico, many plunged into indoor pools for some exercise and cool comfort. An outdoor taekwondo class waited for the sun to set before exerting themselves in the sweltering heat.

But there was little choice for those working outside, who sweated through their clothes in 115-degree Fahrenheit (46-degree Celsius) temperatures. Most others kept away from the outdoors, or stayed in shade cast by buildings.

The southwestern U.S. has baked in record hot weather over the last week, and more is expected to come, as climate change bolstered by an El Nino, a cyclical and natural warming of the Pacific, pushes global temperatures to new highs.

