HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — As Vietnam’s capital gears up for the second summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, people leave offerings at temples, snap selfies and buy snacks in Hanoi.
Vendors displayed souvenirs like Vietnamese, American and North Korean flags and commemorative T-shirts with caricatures of the two leaders and the words “Hanoi Summit 2019 Peace & Love.”
The summit takes place on Wednesday and Thursday.
___
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Sheriff: No likely survivors in jetliner crash near Houston VIEW
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Fire deaths rise to 71 ahead of Trump's California visit WATCH
- In war, as with California wildfires, heroism lives next to horror
- 'Sister Wives' family makes home in inclusive Arizona city
Visit the AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com
___
AP’s coverage of the summit: https://apnews.com/Trump-KimSummit