DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Charred buildings and vehicles are all that remain of sections of a centuries-old shopping district in Bangladesh’s capital, where a late-night fire raced through narrow alleys packed with residences, shops, restaurants and warehouses and killed dozens of people.

As the flames lit up the night, firefighters frantically doused the buildings in Dhaka’s Chawkbazar area with water.

Once morning broke and the blaze was under control, the search for the dead began.

At least 70 bodies had been recovered by Thursday afternoon and it was feared the death toll would rise as some of those injured in the fire were in critical condition.