A man is silhouetted against the sky during a tour of the new National Stadium in Tokyo.

In other images from the Asia Pacific region this week, trapped flower vendors are pulled out from a collapsed wall following an earthquake that struck the southern Philippines.

A man prays inside the Jamia Masjid mosque in the main city of Srinagar in Indian-controlled Kashmir, which reopened for the first time since authorities locked down the disputed Himalayan region in August after stripping it of its semi-autonomous status.

___

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

___

Visit the AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com