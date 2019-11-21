A Kashmiri Muslim woman breaks down upon seeing a relic believed to be hair from the beard of Prophet Muhammad at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, a protester rests at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University after police stormed part of the campus as pro-democracy demonstrations enter the sixth month.

People visit the Twenty-Six Martyrs Monument in Nagasaki, where Pope Francis will start his first official visit to Japan.

___

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

___

Visit the AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com