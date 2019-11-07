An Indian Hindu performs a ritual to thank the sun god for sustaining life on Earth in the Yamuna River, which is covered by chemical foam caused by industrial pollution in New Delhi.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, a visitor walks during the Seoul Lantern Festival.

Simona Halep of Romania eyes the ball as she plays against Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic during the WTA Finals Tennis Tournament at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center in China.

___

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

___

Visit the AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com