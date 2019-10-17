An Indian worker mixes gunpowder to make firecrackers for Diwali, the upcoming Hindu festival of lights, at a factory on the outskirts of Ahmadabad.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, bullet trains are submerged in muddy waters in Nagano, central Japan, in the wake of Typhoon Hagibis.

A lake in Dharmasala, India, is covered in yellow pollen and pine needles, released by Himalayan cedar trees every autumn.

Paper origami cranes are glued to a wall during a sit-in outside police headquarters in Hong Kong, which is in the grip of 5-month-long pro-democracy protests.

