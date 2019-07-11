North Koreans pay tribute to their late leaders, Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il, on the 25th death anniversary of the founder of the nation.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, thousands of candles are arranged in the shape of the Milky Way to celebrate Tanabata, a Japanese star festival, at Zoijoji Temple in Tokyo.

People in Hong Kong attend a vigil mourning a woman who took her own life during protests against a bill that would allow extradition of suspects to mainland China.

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

