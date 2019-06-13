Huge crowds of students and human rights activists protested in Hong Kong against a proposed law that would allow residents to be sent to mainland China for criminal trials. Clashes between the protesters and police were violent at times, with police using tear gas and rubber bullets.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, Hindus celebrated the Baikho festival in India’s northeastern state of Assam to please a deity of wealth and ask for good rains and a good harvest.

Cyclone Vayu battered part of India’s Arabian Sea coast and forced evacuations in coastal communities even as it stayed at sea.

