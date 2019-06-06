The 30th anniversary of China’s crackdown on pro-democracy protests in Tiananmen Square passed with an information lockdown and extra security in the Beijing landmark. Thousands of people attended a candlelight vigil in Hong Kong, the only region under Beijing’s jurisdiction that holds significant public commemorations of the 1989 crackdown.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, Muslims offered prayers on Eid al-Fitr marking the end of Ramadan.

Devotees smeared turmeric to celebrate the golden spice in worship of Lord Khandoba at the Bhandara Festival, or the Festival of Turmeric, in the Pune area of India.

South Koreans honored fallen soldiers during the country’s Memorial Day.

