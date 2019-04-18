Voters in Indonesia, the world’s third-largest democracy, voted in presidential and legislative elections. The key race pitted incumbent President Joko Widodo against nationalist former general Prabowo Subianto. A so-called quick count of ballots indicated the president was on his way to a second term, though official results must still confirm that.
In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, Nepalese devotees mark their New Year with a festival in which they smear colorful powder on one another.
Buddhists in South Korea decorate temples with lanterns for the upcoming celebration of Buddha’s birthday.
Flowers blossom at a Tokyo shrine during mild spring weather.
Filipinos celebrate Holy Week with prayers in Manila.
___
This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.
___
