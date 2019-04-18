Voters in Indonesia, the world’s third-largest democracy, voted in presidential and legislative elections. The key race pitted incumbent President Joko Widodo against nationalist former general Prabowo Subianto. A so-called quick count of ballots indicated the president was on his way to a second term, though official results must still confirm that.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, Nepalese devotees mark their New Year with a festival in which they smear colorful powder on one another.

Buddhists in South Korea decorate temples with lanterns for the upcoming celebration of Buddha’s birthday.

Flowers blossom at a Tokyo shrine during mild spring weather.

Filipinos celebrate Holy Week with prayers in Manila.

