Indian elections officials and paramilitary soldiers carry election materials along the Brahmaputra River as the country holds the first phase of a 6-week-long vote, the largest democratic exercise in the world.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, the leader of Thailand’s Future Forward Party Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit is mobbed by supporters while reporting to a police station to answer the ruling military junta’s sedition charges against him in the wake of the country’s elections.

Filipino archaeologist Armand Salvador Mijares shows fossil bones and teeth recovered from Callao Cave that belong to a new human species called Homo luzonensis, which thrived more than 50,000 years ago on the main northern island of Luzon.

