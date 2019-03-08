China opened the annual session of its legislature this week in Beijing. The nearly 6,000 delegates to the National People’s Congress and its advisory body include hundreds of military officers, representatives of ethnic groups and Chinese celebrities like former NBA player Yao Ming. The Chinese legislature has a rubber-stamp function but the agenda includes speeches from policy makers like Premier Li Keqiang.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn was released on bail nearly four months after being arrested for alleged financial misconduct at the automaker. The spectacle of him walking out in a workman-like disguise riveted Japan and his lawyer later apologized, admitting it was an “immature” plan and had failed in its purpose — to avoid media attention.

Hindus mark the Shivaratri, or the night of Shiva, a festival dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva, the god of death and destruction.

A day of remembrance was held for people on Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, which disappeared five years ago.

