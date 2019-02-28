U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met for their second-ever summit in Hanoi. The Vietnamese capital city rolled out the welcome mat for the leaders, creating a celebratory atmosphere for a meeting that ultimately ended without any new agreements.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, Indian army soldiers secured the site of a helicopter that crashed amid fighting with rival Pakistan.

In Australia, the most senior Catholic cleric ever convicted of child sex abuse arrived at a Melbourne courthouse for his sentencing hearing.

South Koreans marched through the streets with torches and a military flight team put on show as the country marked the anniversary of a 1919 uprising against Japanese colonial rule.

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.

