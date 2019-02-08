Red lanterns adore a temple fair for the Lunar New Year in Beijing.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, Australian-based soccer player Hakeem al-Araibi arrives for a hearing in a Bangkok court as he fights extradition request by Bahrain, the country he fled citing political persecution.

Chinese travelers endure long waits for their trains at the South Train Station in Beijing, as an estimated 3 billion trips are made throughout the country during Lunar New Year holidays.

Naga Sadhus, or naked Hindu holy men, take dips at Sangam, the confluence of three sacred rivers the Yamuna, the Ganges and the mythical Saraswati, during the Kumbh Mela festival in Uttar Pradesh.

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Wally Santana in Bangkok.

