Indian Sikh devotees pay respects at a temple in Jammu, India, to mark the birthday of spiritual leader Guru Gobind Singh.
In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, Filipino Roman Catholics jostle for a chance to kiss and rub with towels the image of the Black Nazarene as it is being pulled through the streets of Manila in an annual procession.
China’s lunar rover Yutu-2 leaves wheel marks after disembarking from a spacecraft that made a pioneering landing on the far side of the moon.
A TV screen shows the live broadcast of South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s news conference in Seoul.
This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.
