An Indian Sikh warrior blows fire during a display of traditional martial art skills in Jammu, India.
In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, a woman holds incense and prays for health and fortune on New Year’s Day at the Yonghegong Lama Temple in Beijing.
Thai worshippers take turns lying in coffins at a Buddhist temple in Bangkok in the belief that it helps them get rid of bad luck in the new year.
___
This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.
___
