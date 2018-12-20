People in downtown Pyongyang ride a trolley bus at the end of a working day.
In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, a child in Kashmir walks past Indian police during a clash with anti-India protesters.
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray of the Philippines blows a kiss during a news conference in Manila.
Divers dressed as Santa Claus and Rudolph perform in Seoul, South Korea.
This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo Wally Santana in Bangkok.
