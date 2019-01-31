This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean that were published in the past week.

Doctors in scrubs, businessmen in suits and construction workers in jeans poured into the streets of Venezuela’s capital waving national flags and demanding that Nicolas Maduro step down as a reinvigorated opposition ratcheted up pressure on the embattled president.

Pope Francis called for a “just and peaceful solution” to Venezuela’s political crisis as he wrapped up a visit to Panama for a World Youth Day rally, which closed with an outdoor Mass that drew an estimated 700,000 people.

A Brazilian environmental group began testing river water in the area where a dam holding back mine waste collapsed, measuring toxicity and assessing health risks.

In Havana, neighborhood residents and teams of government workers hacked at fallen trees and hauled chunks of concrete out of collapsed homes after the strongest tornado to hit Cuba in nearly 80 years.

People in the remote Guatemalan indigenous community of Yalambojoch bid farewell to Felipe Gomez Alonzo, the 8-year-old migrant boy who died in U.S. custody at a New Mexico hospital on Christmas Eve.

Nayib Bukele, a young businessman and former mayor of El Salvador’s capital, is the front-runner in this weekend’s presidential election, appearing well positioned to break the hold of the two parties that have dominated government for three decades.

Curated by photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City. On Twitter: @LatDesk