This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean that were published in the past week.

Hurricane Dorian swirled past the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico as a Category 1 hurricane, but spared them from significant damage.

Brazil’s government banned most legal fires for land-clearing for 60 days in an attempt to stop fires raging over parts of the Amazon region. Bolivia appealed for more international help to contain similar fires on its territory.

In Chile, the government declared an agricultural emergency as the capital and its outskirts suffer from the worst drought in years.

Violence is worsening in Mexico, a development underlined when a gang trapped people inside a nightclub in a southern oil town and set the bar on fire, killing 28.

At the very eastern end of the U.S.-Mexico border, a long strip of sand known as Playa Bagdad is just a short distance across the Rio Grande from Texas, but no one tries to cross over. It’s a beach for drugs and crime, not migrants.

People in Cuba’s tobacco-growing province of Pinar del Rio use a tractor to move around a trailer they’ve converted into a mobile pool to help children beat the summer heat.

Curated by photo editor Anita Baca, in Mexico City. On Twitter: @LatDesk.