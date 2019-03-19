FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — Police are investigating anti-Semitic messages and Nazi imagery scrawled on gravestones at a Jewish cemetery in Massachusetts as a hate crime.

Fall River police say the vandalism at Hebrew Cemetery occurred over the weekend. Sgt. J.T. Hoar says police were alerted on Sunday by a cemetery maintenance worker.

Police also received a report of a suspicious vehicle that had been parked in the cemetery on two occasions but determined the vehicle was not involved.

The Herald News reports that at least 30 gravestones were defaced with swastikas and phrases including “heil Hitler” and “Hitler was right” in black marker. One was tagged with “Oy vey! This is MAGA country,” an apparent reference to President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again.”

No arrests have been announced.

